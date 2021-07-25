General

Kgothatso Montjane on Wimbledon, Caster and Paralympics

Montjane has eyes firmly fixed on Paralympic glory

Kgothatso Montjane became the toast of Africa for reaching the Wimbledon final, but the historic moment almost didn't happen because the SA wheelchair tennis ace didn't give a flying toss about tennis.



She recently hogged the headlines for being the first black woman to reach her first grand slam singles final only a day after she had contested the doubles title decider...