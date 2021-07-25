General
Kgothatso Montjane on Wimbledon, Caster and Paralympics
Montjane has eyes firmly fixed on Paralympic glory
25 July 2021 - 00:02
Kgothatso Montjane became the toast of Africa for reaching the Wimbledon final, but the historic moment almost didn't happen because the SA wheelchair tennis ace didn't give a flying toss about tennis.
She recently hogged the headlines for being the first black woman to reach her first grand slam singles final only a day after she had contested the doubles title decider...
