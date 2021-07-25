General

Mark Boucher's future hangs in the balance

Adams' revelation of racial taunts from teammates rocks cricket

Mark Boucher arrives back in SA tomorrow from Ireland with accusations of racist behaviour hanging over him after the Proteas coach got embroiled in a racial storm at Cricket SA's transformation hearings this week.



The beleaguered Proteas coach previously faced strong calls for dismissal from the public and media, over poor results and his lack of a required qualification, and those voices grew louder this week after his former teammate Paul Adams testified under oath at the hearings to investigate racial discrimination within cricket that Boucher and other white former teammates called him a "brown shit"...