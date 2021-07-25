General

SA vs Ireland: Proteas do an Irish white out

SA completed a 3-0 T20 series whitewash over Ireland after they thrashed the minnows by 49 runs in the third and final match played in Belfast yesterday.



The Proteas romped to this easy win despite resting Quinton de Kock, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Janneman Malan and Rassie van der Dussen...