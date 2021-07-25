General
Tokyo Olympic Games: SA is waiting for a hero
The shoe might fit breaststroke hope Schoenmaker
25 July 2021 - 00:03
Not even an adventurous attack by cyclist Nic Dlamini could rescue Team SA yesterday from their worst opening-day display at an Olympics since at least Beijing 2008.
There have never been medals for SA on the first-Games Saturday, but in the past contenders have kicked off their podium campaigns with confidence and swagger...
