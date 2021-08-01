Akani Simbine ready to turn SA's sprint revolution into silverware

Trio to give shape to SA's long heralded sprint revolution

Destiny awaits Akani Simbine in Tokyo today as he looks to convert SA's long-rumbling sprint revolution into Olympic 100m silverware.



He and compatriots Gift Leotlela and Shaun Maswanganyi gave SA a full-house of qualifiers for today's semifinals, advancing from the heats yesterday...