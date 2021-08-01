Akani Simbine ready to turn SA's sprint revolution into silverware
Trio to give shape to SA's long heralded sprint revolution
01 August 2021 - 00:03
Destiny awaits Akani Simbine in Tokyo today as he looks to convert SA's long-rumbling sprint revolution into Olympic 100m silverware.
He and compatriots Gift Leotlela and Shaun Maswanganyi gave SA a full-house of qualifiers for today's semifinals, advancing from the heats yesterday...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.