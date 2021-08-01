Mark Boucher: Greater good of SA is not served

SA coach Mark Boucher says allegations of racial discrimination against him are "hurtful and factually incorrect" but he will co-operate with Cricket SA's (CSA) Social Justice and Nation Building (SJN) project.



Last week former SA left-arm unorthodox spinner Paul Adams testified under oath at the hearings investigating racial discrimination in cricket that Boucher and other white national teammates called him a "brown shit" in a team song...