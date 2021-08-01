Mark Boucher: Greater good of SA is not served
01 August 2021 - 00:02
SA coach Mark Boucher says allegations of racial discrimination against him are "hurtful and factually incorrect" but he will co-operate with Cricket SA's (CSA) Social Justice and Nation Building (SJN) project.
Last week former SA left-arm unorthodox spinner Paul Adams testified under oath at the hearings investigating racial discrimination in cricket that Boucher and other white national teammates called him a "brown shit" in a team song...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.