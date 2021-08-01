New life is breathed into 'European Super League' movement
01 August 2021 - 00:00
Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus said on Friday they will continue with plans for a European Super League after a court ruled that governing body Uefa terminate disciplinary proceedings against founding members of the breakaway project.
The three clubs released a joint statement welcoming a Madrid court's decision on Friday asking Uefa to revoke action against them for planning the creation of the Super League...
