Olympics shows that G.O.A.T's are human too

There has been an outpouring of support for gymnast Simone Biles after she withdrew from the Tokyo Olympic Games all round team event midway through the competition.



Many past and present Olympians have applauded her decision to look after her mental health, and in so doing, gave all of us the permission to take care of ourselves. The phrase "she is a person before a gymnast" has been uttered repeatedly - as it should be. Even the G.O.A.T is human (Greatest Of All Time)...