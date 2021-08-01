Sport

Racing great Pocket Power dies

01 August 2021 - 00:00 By Gary Lemke

The great Pocket Power, a legend of SA racing, has died a day before what would have been his 19th birthday.

The champion, who won 20 races before being retired in 2011, was found dead in his camper yesterday morning by Hemel 'n Aarde stud farm owner David Hepburn-Brown...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Kaizer jnr, new Chief in charge of Amakhosi Sport
  2. Mark Boucher's future hangs in the balance Sport
  3. Royal AM's DC is pushed back again Sport
  4. Danger: Long jump could be extinct Sport
  5. Why Keagan Dolly chose Kaizer Chiefs Sport

Latest Videos

Tatjana Schoenmaker screams for joy as she wins Olympic gold in a world record ...
Ngizwe Mchunu lofted in air by supporters after being granted bail