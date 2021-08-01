Royal AM finding to be given in 10 days
01 August 2021 - 00:00
A finding in the disciplinary committee (DC) hearing against Royal AM for failing to honour their promotion-relegation playoff fixtures is set to be handed down on Wednesday, August 11.
After postponements by a week of the DC on the past two weekends, arguments were heard from both Royal's legal representatives and Premier Soccer League (PSL) prosecutor Nande Becker on Saturday...
