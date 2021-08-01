Why Keagan Dolly chose Kaizer Chiefs

Winger laughs off idea that Amakhosi are a downgrade

Deciding on where his newly born daughter would grow up was a huge determining factor in Keagan Dolly choosing to sign a three-year contract with Kaizer Chiefs.



Dolly told the Sunday Times that he spurned offers from north African teams because the person of the south wanted his child to be reared at home...