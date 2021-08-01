Why Keagan Dolly chose Kaizer Chiefs
Winger laughs off idea that Amakhosi are a downgrade
01 August 2021 - 00:01
Deciding on where his newly born daughter would grow up was a huge determining factor in Keagan Dolly choosing to sign a three-year contract with Kaizer Chiefs.
Dolly told the Sunday Times that he spurned offers from north African teams because the person of the south wanted his child to be reared at home...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.