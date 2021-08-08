Soccer

European football hit hard by Covid-19

The Covid-19 global pandemic has caused a revenue decline across European football. A review released by auditing firm Deloitte based on big five European leagues (Spanish La Liga, English Premier League, German Bundesliga, Italian Serie A and French Ligue 1) reveals that the revenue contracted by 13%.



The review is based on the 2019-20 financial year and highlights a severe shrink for the first time since the revenue losses suffered during the global financial crisis in 2008-09...