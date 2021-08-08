General
In Brief: Brazil retain their Olympic football title
08 August 2021 - 00:00
Brazil retained their Olympic football title with substitute Malcom scoring an extra-time winner in a 2-1 victory over Spain in yesterday's men's gold medal game.
After the game ended 1-1 in normal time, Malcom raced onto a diagonal ball from Antony and got the better of the hesitant Jesus Vallejo before driving the winner into the far corner to clinch gold for Brazil...
