General

In Brief: Brazil retain their Olympic football title

Brazil retained their Olympic football title with substitute Malcom scoring an extra-time winner in a 2-1 victory over Spain in yesterday's men's gold medal game.



After the game ended 1-1 in normal time, Malcom raced onto a diagonal ball from Antony and got the better of the hesitant Jesus Vallejo before driving the winner into the far corner to clinch gold for Brazil...