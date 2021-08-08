Rugby

Kolbe magic wins series

The winger's try made all the difference as the Boks edged out the Lions

Cloaked in fog initially, this city revealed its splendour in time for the much anticipated mother of all battles.



It then returned as series clarity appeared to be beyond the Springboks and the British & Irish Lions until Morne Steyn, just as he did in 2009, split the uprights to put Bok fans on cloud nine...