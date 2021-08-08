General
Ladies to the rescue: For the first time women won all SA's Olympics medals
08 August 2021 - 00:00
Two women, three medals. Unless one of the three men made the podium in the marathon early this morning, for the first time in SA Olympic history, SA's total haul was delivered by women.
Swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker and surfer Bianca Buitendag won their silvers on the same day, the first Tuesday of the Tokyo showpiece, before Schoenmaker added her 200m breaststroke gold a few days later...
