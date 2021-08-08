Soccer

Leicester record another Wembley triumph over top opposition

Kelechi Iheanacho scored a late penalty against his old employers as FA Cup winners Leicester City beat Premier League champions Manchester City 1-0 in the Community Shield season curtain-raiser yesterday.



The victory was the second in a row at London's Wembley Stadium for the Foxes, who beat favourites Chelsea by the same scoreline in the May FA Cup final but finished fifth in the Premier League...