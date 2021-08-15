Sport

Rugby

Aussies put to the sword by the Kiwis

All Blacks give the Wallabies another thrashing with 22nd consecutive victory

15 August 2021 - 00:00 By Reuters

The All Blacks overwhelmed Australia with a record 57-22 drubbing in Auckland yesterday to make a winning start to the Rugby Championship and ensure the Bledisloe Cup stays in New Zealand for a 19th straight season.

Hooker Codie Taylor scored twice and Rieko Ioane, Brodie Retallick, Ardie Savea, Sevu Reece, Will Jordan and David Havili also grabbed tries as the hosts earned a bonus point and put paid to any notion that they are a fading force...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Why Keagan Dolly chose Kaizer Chiefs Sport
  2. Royal AM finding to be given in 10 days Sport
  3. Tokyo Games: Lack of funds hits SA’s effort Sport
  4. Kaizer jnr, new Chief in charge of Amakhosi Sport
  5. Ladies to the rescue: For the first time women won all SA's Olympics medals Sport

Latest Videos

‘Complicit we were not’: Ramaphosa on corruption, the ANC & Guptas at state ...
Ramaphosa faces tough questions on his return to state capture commission