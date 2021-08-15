Rugby

Aussies put to the sword by the Kiwis

All Blacks give the Wallabies another thrashing with 22nd consecutive victory

The All Blacks overwhelmed Australia with a record 57-22 drubbing in Auckland yesterday to make a winning start to the Rugby Championship and ensure the Bledisloe Cup stays in New Zealand for a 19th straight season.



Hooker Codie Taylor scored twice and Rieko Ioane, Brodie Retallick, Ardie Savea, Sevu Reece, Will Jordan and David Havili also grabbed tries as the hosts earned a bonus point and put paid to any notion that they are a fading force...