Sport

Soccer

Golden Arrows a thorn in SuperSport's flesh

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
15 August 2021 - 00:00

Michael Gumede's 119th-minute extra-time goal and a deciding penalty in the shootout saw Lamontville Golden Arrows knock out SuperSport United in the quarterfinals of the MTN8 at Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu, Durban, yesterday.

Gumede scored a last-minute extra-time equaliser to put the match in a 2-2 deadlock before scoring the final penalty which gave his side a 4-3 win in the penalty shootout...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Why Keagan Dolly chose Kaizer Chiefs Sport
  2. Royal AM finding to be given in 10 days Sport
  3. Tokyo Games: Lack of funds hits SA’s effort Sport
  4. Kaizer jnr, new Chief in charge of Amakhosi Sport
  5. Ladies to the rescue: For the first time women won all SA's Olympics medals Sport

Latest Videos

‘Complicit we were not’: Ramaphosa on corruption, the ANC & Guptas at state ...
Ramaphosa faces tough questions on his return to state capture commission