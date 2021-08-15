Soccer
Golden Arrows a thorn in SuperSport's flesh
15 August 2021 - 00:00
Michael Gumede's 119th-minute extra-time goal and a deciding penalty in the shootout saw Lamontville Golden Arrows knock out SuperSport United in the quarterfinals of the MTN8 at Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu, Durban, yesterday.
Gumede scored a last-minute extra-time equaliser to put the match in a 2-2 deadlock before scoring the final penalty which gave his side a 4-3 win in the penalty shootout...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.