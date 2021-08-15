Soccer

Golden Arrows a thorn in SuperSport's flesh

Michael Gumede's 119th-minute extra-time goal and a deciding penalty in the shootout saw Lamontville Golden Arrows knock out SuperSport United in the quarterfinals of the MTN8 at Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu, Durban, yesterday.



Gumede scored a last-minute extra-time equaliser to put the match in a 2-2 deadlock before scoring the final penalty which gave his side a 4-3 win in the penalty shootout...