Rugby
SA vs Argentina: Mighty Boks keep on rolling
Argentina no match as the world champions cruise to another victory
15 August 2021 - 00:00
Springboks coach Jacques Nienaber has hinted that there may be a few changes in the second Rugby Championship match against Argentina at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.
The Boks started the campaign with a 32-12 win over Los Pumas yesterday in Gqeberha and they meet again this weekend before a tough tour of Australasia...
