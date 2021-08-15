Soccer
Sponsors lay the golden eggs for PSL clubs
15 August 2021 - 00:00
Premier Soccer League (PSL) clubs can still increase their revenue through sponsorships despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Since March 2019 there's been no fans at stadiums for PSL matches but a study on SA sport prepared for SuperSport by Nielsen Sports shows that PSL clubs continued to grow their viewership audience between 2019 and 2021, giving them ample opportunities to attract and grow investment in their brands...
