Soccer

Swallows down Orlando Pirates in tough derby

MTN8 holders Orlando Pirates fell at the opening quarterfinal hurdle in 2021-22, edged 2-1 by competitive Swallows FC at Orlando Stadium in last night's original Soweto derby cup match-up.



Swallows took the game by the scruff of the neck, Ruzaigh Gamildien striking in the 16th and 23rd minutes...