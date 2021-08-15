Soccer
Swallows down Orlando Pirates in tough derby
15 August 2021 - 00:00
MTN8 holders Orlando Pirates fell at the opening quarterfinal hurdle in 2021-22, edged 2-1 by competitive Swallows FC at Orlando Stadium in last night's original Soweto derby cup match-up.
Swallows took the game by the scruff of the neck, Ruzaigh Gamildien striking in the 16th and 23rd minutes...
