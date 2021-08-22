Soccer

All eyes on Stuart Baxter as he begins his Chiefs second coming

The returning mentor will be keenly watched at Amakhosi

As Kaizer Chiefs begin the 2021-22 season with Stuart Baxter back in the saddle there are some among Amakhosi faithful who fear that little is likely to change in their regular line-up despite the club adding as many as nine new players.



To gauge how Baxter's team may do this season, the Sunday Times spoke to two former Chiefs greats Neil Tovey and Shane McGregor and drew upon the well of football analyst and coach Zipho Dlangalala...