Soccer
All eyes on Stuart Baxter as he begins his Chiefs second coming
The returning mentor will be keenly watched at Amakhosi
22 August 2021 - 00:03
As Kaizer Chiefs begin the 2021-22 season with Stuart Baxter back in the saddle there are some among Amakhosi faithful who fear that little is likely to change in their regular line-up despite the club adding as many as nine new players.
To gauge how Baxter's team may do this season, the Sunday Times spoke to two former Chiefs greats Neil Tovey and Shane McGregor and drew upon the well of football analyst and coach Zipho Dlangalala...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.