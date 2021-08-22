Rugby
Lood de Jager, 50 Tests up, keeps coming back
22 August 2021 - 00:00
A snapshot of Lood de Jager's Springbok career can be found on rugby's best-lit stage - the most recent Rugby World Cup final.
De Jager was a picture of agony after just 21 minutes, having suffered a dislocated left shoulder. In pain and tears, he could barely walk down the steps that lead from the pitch to the change rooms below...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.