Soccer

Orlando Pirates grit out tough draw against Stellenbosch

As Orlando Pirates embarked on life after Josef Zinnbauer, being reduced to 10 men for most of their 2021-22 DStv Premiership opener against Stellenbosch FC meant they had to tough out a 2-2 draw at Orlando Stadium.



In a game of swinging fortunes Waseem Isaacs's deflected strike put Stellenbosch ahead in just the second minute. Deon Hotto's expert free-kick in the 18th brought Bucs back, but Ntsikelelo Nyauza needlessly earned Pirates a red card in the 40th minute...