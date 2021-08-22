Rugby
Rugby Championship seeks a place to play
Covid-19 restrictions wreak havoc with possible venues
22 August 2021 - 00:00
As ever, where the rest of the Rugby Championship will be played will likely be determined by the size of the windfall Sanzaar are likely to generate.
The competition is in a state of confusion after the tightening of Covid-19 restrictions in New Zealand and Australia, a situation worsened by New Zealand Rugby's decision not to send the All Blacks for their scheduled clash next Saturday against the Wallabies in Perth...
