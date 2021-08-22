Rugby

Rugby Championship seeks a place to play

Covid-19 restrictions wreak havoc with possible venues

As ever, where the rest of the Rugby Championship will be played will likely be determined by the size of the windfall Sanzaar are likely to generate.



The competition is in a state of confusion after the tightening of Covid-19 restrictions in New Zealand and Australia, a situation worsened by New Zealand Rugby's decision not to send the All Blacks for their scheduled clash next Saturday against the Wallabies in Perth...