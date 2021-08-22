Sport

Soccer

Shauwn Mkhize's Royal AM starts life today

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
22 August 2021 - 00:01

A new club, Royal AM, which is an amalgamation of Bloemfontein Celtic and the Royal team that played in the GladAfrica Championship last season, will begin life in the top flight of the Premier Soccer League today.

Royal of KwaZulu-Natal, with a training base in Pietermaritzburg and a home ground at the Chatsworth Stadium in Durban, will meet Swallows in their opening DStv Premiership encounter in Soweto this afternoon...

