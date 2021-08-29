Cricket
Alleged racism debacle & Enoch Nkwe departure exposes the shame of SA cricket
29 August 2021 - 00:03
That the Proteas culture and team environment is toxic is a fact that was this week established, acknowledged and accepted by the new independent Cricket SA (CSA) board and, to an extent, by embattled head coach Mark Boucher.
There were suspicions of the team pulling in different directions as evidenced by the "team decision" not to take the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement last year...
