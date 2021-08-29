Boxing
Boxing trainer Alan Toweel's tiny gym of big dreams
Trainer has a small string of fighters that oozes class
29 August 2021 - 00:00
Alan Toweel has one of the smallest professional boxing gyms in the country, a converted double garage at his Linden home, but he has manufactured a plan that could see his stable holding as many as five of the 17 SA crowns.
That's a lofty ambition for a trainer with just eight fighters on his books; he needs the stars to align, but even three or four would not be a bad result...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.