Boxing

Boxing trainer Alan Toweel's tiny gym of big dreams

Trainer has a small string of fighters that oozes class

Alan Toweel has one of the smallest professional boxing gyms in the country, a converted double garage at his Linden home, but he has manufactured a plan that could see his stable holding as many as five of the 17 SA crowns.



That's a lofty ambition for a trainer with just eight fighters on his books; he needs the stars to align, but even three or four would not be a bad result...