Sport

Boxing

Boxing trainer Alan Toweel's tiny gym of big dreams

Trainer has a small string of fighters that oozes class

David Isaacson Sports reporter
29 August 2021 - 00:00

Alan Toweel has one of the smallest professional boxing gyms in the country, a converted double garage at his Linden home, but he has manufactured a plan that could see his stable holding as many as five of the 17 SA crowns.

That's a lofty ambition for a trainer with just eight fighters on his books; he needs the stars to align, but even three or four would not be a bad result...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Alleged racism debacle & Enoch Nkwe departure exposes the shame of SA cricket Sport
  2. Pitso Mosimane makes his stand in Egypt Sport
  3. Shauwn Mkhize's Royal AM starts life today Sport
  4. Orlando Pirates may be seeking a coach for the 2021-22 campaign Sport
  5. Liverpool remind favourites Man City and Chelsea they're still around Sport

Latest Videos

'We will hunt you down': Biden vows to punish Kabul suicide attacks which ...
KABUL EXPLOSION: Eyewitness describes massive blast as injured are rushed to ...