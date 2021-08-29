Chelsea, Liverpool share the spoils

Having gone in at the break at 1-1 and down a man, European champions Chelsea were pleased to pick up a point against title rivals as they maintained an unbeaten start.

Ten-man Chelsea delivered a fine defensive display as they held on for a 1-1 draw against Liverpool at Anfield yesterday after defender Reece James was sent off just before halftime of the Premier League clash.



