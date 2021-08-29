Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo's return sparks hopes of EPL title for Man United

Having left Manchester United in great shape 12 years ago, not long after firing them to a third straight league title, Cristiano Ronaldo is set to return to a club looking to recapture the glory days.



They say never go back, but United fans had been longing for Ronaldo to rejoin their side for many years, more in forlorn hope than anything else...