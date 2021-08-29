Soccer

Manchester City put Arsenal to the sword

Manchester City made light work of thrashing a hapless 10-man Arsenal 5-0 in the Premier League yesterday, a result that means the Gunners have lost their opening three league games of a season for the first time since 1954-55.



Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta, back at the Etihad Stadium where he worked as an assistant between 2016 and 2019, watched in horror as his team fell apart early on, with Ilkay Gundogan and Ferran Torres giving City a 2-0 lead inside 12 minutes...