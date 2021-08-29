Soccer

New striker Safranko rescues chance for Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns's Slovak born striker Pavol Safranko gave his new club a chance to advance to the final of the MTN8 when he got a late equaliser against Lamontville Golden Arrows in the first leg of the semi-final at a cold, wet and windy Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban yesterday.



Safranko announced himself to SA football when he tapped in Thabiso Kutumela's cross after Arrows keeper Sifiso Mlungwana failed to clear it...