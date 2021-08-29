Cricket
Proteas out to put turmoil aside
Spinner Shamsi looking forward to the pitches
29 August 2021 - 00:00
The Proteas will be looking to put the off-field turmoil that engulfed Cricket SA (CSA) over the past few days behind them when they take on Sri Lanka in the first of three ODIs in Colombo on Thursday.
SA departed the country this week with a dark cloud over the head of embattled coach Mark Boucher, who is at the centre of allegations of racial discrimination...
