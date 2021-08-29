Tears of joy at Paralympics : Ntando Mahlangu & Anrune Weyers celebrate winning SA's first gold medals

With tears, grins and a no-heel heel kick, amputees Ntando Mahlangu and Anrune Weyers celebrated winning SA's first gold medals with emotion, grace and dignity that told everything about what they have fought to get here and the legacy they will leave.



For Mahlangu, who spent the first 10 of his 19 years on this planet in a wheelchair, it was not only about setting a world record and winning the long jump on his last attempt, but having the awareness and class to encourage Denmark's Daniel Wagner, who had led the competition for so long, on his final jump...