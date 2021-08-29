Western province sneak into the Currie Cup semifinal
In between Du Plessis's early tries, the Sharks registered their name on the scoresheet through reliable kicker Curwin Bosch.
Western Province sneaked into the semifinal of the Currie Cup in which they will visit the Bulls at Loftus on Saturday.
They did it the hard way as this hard-fought 35-24 victory over the Sharks was only secured through two late tries by JJ Kotze and Edwill van der Merwe at the Kings Park Stadium yesterday.
Western Province, who went into this match in the fifth spot behind the Pumas, needed to beat the Sharks by 24 points or win with a bonus point, and John Dobson's men achieved their mission.
This result eliminated the Pumas from running for a place in the knockout stages and it also confirmed that the Sharks will host the Griquas in the other semifinal in Durban at the weekend.
Kotze and Van der Merwe stole the late show but Western Province had other stand-out performers in the form of Dan du Plessis, who scored two early tries, and their ever reliable kicker Tim Swiel, who put away all his five conversions.
Western Province went into slumberland and they were duly punished by their hosts who registered their first try through Yaw Penxe, who touched down on the corner after 20 minutes.
Penxe's try sparked life into the work of the Sharks as a few minutes later they went in front for the first time in the match just after the half-hour through the effort of Phepsi Buthelezi.
Buthelezi, who had been threatening with his darting runs, received Sanele Nohamba making good metres before offloading to Buthelezi to touch down to leave Bosch with an easy job of converting in front of the poles.
Sharks will host the Griquas in the other semifinal in Durban
Western Province started the second half on the front foot and they retook the lead after five minutes when Paul de Wet dived over the line for their third try of the afternoon.
Swiel, who was having a good game with the boot, did not disappoint with his conversion as the visitors took a four-point lead and were still on the hunt for a place in the knockout stages of this competition.
Ten minutes from full time the Sharks gave themselves an advantage when Penxe scored his second try of the match but Western Province replied almost immediately through JJ Kotze's try that earned them the crucial bonus point.
Western Province sealed the deal with Van der Merwe's try which came after the hooter.
In other matches played on Saturday afternoon, the Bulls ended the round robin stages of the competition on top of the log standings after a narrow 39-36 win over the Cheetahs at Loftus.
Their tries were scored by Jan Hendrik Wessels (2), Marco Jansen van Vuren, Elrigh Louw, Madosh Tambwe with Johan Gosen putting away four conversions and two penalties.
For the Cheetahs, their tries came from a penalty try to the efforts of Mihlali Mosi, Duncan Saal, Cohen Jasper and Malcolm Jaer with veteran kicker Ruan Pienaar scoring three conversions and one penalty.
In the other match of the afternoon, the Griquas booked their place in the semifinals against the Sharks after fighting back to claim a 13-13 draw against the Pumas in Kimberley.
Griquas scored one try through Chris Hollis with George Whitehead putting away the conversion and two penalties while the Pumas scored two unconverted tries from Tapiwa Mafura and Sebastian de Klerk and a penalty by Eddie Fouche.
