Western province sneak into the Currie Cup semifinal

Western Province sneaked into the semifinal of the Currie Cup in which they will visit the Bulls at Loftus on Saturday.

They did it the hard way as this hard-fought 35-24 victory over the Sharks was only secured through two late tries by JJ Kotze and Edwill van der Merwe at the Kings Park Stadium yesterday.

Western Province, who went into this match in the fifth spot behind the Pumas, needed to beat the Sharks by 24 points or win with a bonus point, and John Dobson's men achieved their mission.

This result eliminated the Pumas from running for a place in the knockout stages and it also confirmed that the Sharks will host the Griquas in the other semifinal in Durban at the weekend.

Kotze and Van der Merwe stole the late show but Western Province had other stand-out performers in the form of Dan du Plessis, who scored two early tries, and their ever reliable kicker Tim Swiel, who put away all his five conversions.

In between Du Plessis's early tries, the Sharks registered their name on the scoresheet through reliable kicker Curwin Bosch.

Western Province went into slumberland and they were duly punished by their hosts who registered their first try through Yaw Penxe, who touched down on the corner after 20 minutes.

Penxe's try sparked life into the work of the Sharks as a few minutes later they went in front for the first time in the match just after the half-hour through the effort of Phepsi Buthelezi.

Buthelezi, who had been threatening with his darting runs, received Sanele Nohamba making good metres before offloading to Buthelezi to touch down to leave Bosch with an easy job of converting in front of the poles.