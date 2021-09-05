Soccer
Bafana Bafana must raise level
05 September 2021 - 00:00
It was a case of the more things change the more they stay the same for Bafana Bafana when the chances they created were not converted as Hugo Broos's men began their 2020 Fifa World Cup qualification with a goalless draw away to Zimbabwe.
Neither of Evidence Makgopa, Tebogo Mokoena, Percy Tau or Bongokuhle Hlongwane found the net when moments to hurt Zimbabwe presented themselves, forcing SA to settle for a point...
