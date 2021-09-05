Rugby
Ivan stays … but critics question decision after Lions' woeful Currie Cup form
Van Rooyen takes charge in the United Rugby Championship
05 September 2021 - 00:00
The Lions majority shareholder Altmann Allers says he is not into knee-jerk reactions.
That's why he will not countenance throwing out the baby with the bath water at his franchise even if in some areas they need a clean break...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.