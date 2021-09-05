Rugby

Mzwandile gives Boks critics the stick

Their methods may not be universally popular but Bok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick is keen to remind the team's detractors they're still top of the world.



Speaking from the Springboks' base in Queensland's Gold Coast as they prepare in quarantine for next Sunday's Rugby Championship clash against the Wallabies, Stick is increasingly indignant of questionable critiques of the Boks' playing style...