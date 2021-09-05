Sport

Unplugged with BBK

Were Hlompho Kekana a weapon, he'd be a rocket launcher

Bareng-Batho Kortjaas Sports editor and columnist: Sunday Times
05 September 2021 - 00:03 By

Players who spend a decade at one club and deliver truckloads of trophies are not a dime a dozen.

Messi, the little Lionel born in Argentina but raised and sharpened at La Massa to become the most dangerous weapon of mass destruction on two feet to spearhead Barcelona to global greatness, is one such player...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Pitso Mosimane makes his stand in Egypt Sport
  2. Alleged racism debacle & Enoch Nkwe departure exposes the shame of SA cricket Sport
  3. Royal queen wants crown Sport
  4. Tears of joy at Paralympics : Ntando Mahlangu & Anrune Weyers celebrate winning ... Sport
  5. Cristiano Ronaldo's return sparks hopes of EPL title for Man United Sport

Latest Videos

More freedom is coming for vaccinated people, says Phaahla
Motorists trapped in cars as flash floods pummel New York