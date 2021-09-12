Soccer
Bafana's starlet makes his mark in important win against Ghana
Young gun Hongwane proves an ace on Broos' sleeve
12 September 2021 - 00:01
Bongokuhle Hlongwane is on a simple yet difficult-to-sustain mission, to remain consistent in his game.
The Maritzburg United winger-cum-striker was the talk of the country this week after his goal gave Bafana Bafana their first competitive victory over Ghana since February 2000. That was six months before his parents Wiseman and Shelly were blessed with him...
