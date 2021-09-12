Rugby
Bulls trample Sharks
The Blue Bulls created by Jake White continue to rule the domestic landscape
12 September 2021 - 00:00
The blue dynasty Jake White helped create here have no apparent pretenders to the throne.
The Blue Bulls continue to rule the domestic landscape and last night they beat down the challenge of the Sharks to claim the Currie Cup for the 25th time...
