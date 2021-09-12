Sport

Rugby

Bulls trample Sharks

The Blue Bulls created by Jake White continue to rule the domestic landscape

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
12 September 2021 - 00:00

The blue dynasty Jake White helped create here have no apparent pretenders to the throne.

The Blue Bulls continue to rule the domestic landscape and last night they beat down the challenge of the Sharks to claim the Currie Cup for the 25th time...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. BARENG-BATHO KORTJAAS | Were Hlompho Kekana a weapon, he'd be a rocket launcher Sport
  2. Ivan stays … but critics question decision after Lions' woeful Currie Cup form Sport
  3. Pitso Mosimane makes his stand in Egypt Sport
  4. Wayde van Niekerk says he is nearly back to best Sport
  5. Relief over TV rights as new law is promulgated Sport

Latest Videos

Meet UJ’s slick yellow robot dog turning heads on campus
The smart three-in-one designer blanket helping homeless South Africans