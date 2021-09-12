Soccer
Orlando Pirates gets home in the end
12 September 2021 - 00:00
Orlando Pirates had to work like a fully-loaded dump truck up a steep hill for it, but they finally managed their first win of 2021-22, 1-0 over tough Swallows FC yesterday.
Tshegofatso Mabasa's second-half introduction at Orlando Stadium seemed crucial in breaking what seemed headed for a third-successive stalemate for Bucs, the big striker heading the decisive 78th-minute winner...
