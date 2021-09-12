General
Proteas batsman says Covid-19 has turned touring into a grind
12 September 2021 - 00:00
The dramatic cancellation of the fifth Test between England and India at a sold-out Old Trafford on Friday has brought into sharp focus the sustainability of bio-bubbles with Proteas batsman Aiden Markram saying touring is no longer hunky-dory.
On Friday it was announced that the game would not go ahead, with Indian players refusing to play after a Covid-19 outbreak among backroom staff...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.