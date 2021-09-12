General

Proteas batsman says Covid-19 has turned touring into a grind

The dramatic cancellation of the fifth Test between England and India at a sold-out Old Trafford on Friday has brought into sharp focus the sustainability of bio-bubbles with Proteas batsman Aiden Markram saying touring is no longer hunky-dory.



On Friday it was announced that the game would not go ahead, with Indian players refusing to play after a Covid-19 outbreak among backroom staff...