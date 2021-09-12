Rugby

Raring to rampage: Foursome gearing up for the new United Rugby champs

SA rugby will usher in a new era with the departure this week of the Bulls, Sharks, Stormers and Lions to Europe for the start of the inaugural United Rugby Championship (URC). With Super Rugby no longer part of the domestic landscape, SA Rugby has had to look north to a competition that will place great demands on its competitors, writes Liam Del Carme

BULLS



The Bulls have established themselves as the likely SA flag-bearers in the competition...