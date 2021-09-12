Soccer
Ronaldo makes hero’s return to Manchester United
12 September 2021 - 00:00
Cristiano Ronaldo made a sensational return to Old Trafford when the Portugal superstar banged in a brace to help Manchester United to a 4-1 victory over Newcastle United yesterday.
It was Ronaldo's first match at his former club since signing from Italian giants Juventus last month. He wasted no time in bringing joy to the scarf-waving supporters of the Red Devils who sang his name prior to, during and after the match...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.