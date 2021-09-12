Soccer

Ronaldo makes hero’s return to Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo made a sensational return to Old Trafford when the Portugal superstar banged in a brace to help Manchester United to a 4-1 victory over Newcastle United yesterday.



It was Ronaldo's first match at his former club since signing from Italian giants Juventus last month. He wasted no time in bringing joy to the scarf-waving supporters of the Red Devils who sang his name prior to, during and after the match...