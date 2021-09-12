Rugby

Springboks wary of Wallabies threat, but can prevail

The widely predicted path of today's Rugby Championship clash in Gold Coast is said to be the well-worn one of Wallaby attackers frenziedly heading towards the Springbok defenders.



The indicators are all too obvious. Though much of the match may be played along those predetermined lines, the most telling scoreboard incursions might be the ones made by the Boks...