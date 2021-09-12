Unplugged by BBK

We have learnt to be careful about Bafana Bafana ...

It would be obscenely absurd to argue that Bafana have begun an odyssey from chumps to champs.



In the last decade pessimism and negativity have enveloped everything Bafana because they had decidedly bestowed on themselves the dubious dishonour of being also-rans - they ran eerily close to switching their nickname to Bahopeless Bauseless...