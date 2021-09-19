Rugby

Boks botch it against Australia

Back-to-back defeats have Nienaber scratching his head

The Boks botched and blundered in their worst performance in three years when they went down 30-17 to Australia in Brisbane yesterday.



The back-to-back defeats to the Wallabies effectively put paid to the defending champions' chances in this year's Rugby Championship, while the Mandela Plate will take up residence in Sydney...