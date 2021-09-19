Soccer

Bucs downs Chippa in an exciting second half finish in Gqeberha

Tshegofatso Mabasa, Abel Mabaso and Goodman Mosele goals helped Orlando Pirates maintain their promising start in the DStv Premiership as they collected their second successive success with a 3-1 away win over Chippa United in the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha yesterday.



The three points lifted the Buccaneers to the summit of the table with eight points after four rounds...