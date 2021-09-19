Soccer

Club World Cup may be in Cape Town if Safa gets the nod from Fifa

Mother City has raised hand to host top football event

The City of Cape Town has emerged as a frontrunner to stage the 2021 Fifa Club World Cup in the event that SA, through the bidding process which is spearheaded by the SA Football Association (Safa), gets the nod from the world governing body to be the hosts.



The prestigious event, which will be held in December, was left without a country to host it after Japan indicated a few weeks ago that it won't be able to continue hosting it due to the rise of coronavirus cases in that country...